Sharon A. Redden

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Steve D. Robinson, Watertown observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6. Mr. Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Robinson; and Evelyn Lincoln, daughter of Ernest and Ella Lincoln, were married on Nov. 6, 1971, in Philadelphia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles D. Blankenship officiating.
HARRISVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Murray Collette observed their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 7. They celebrated with a fall-themed party given by their children and family at the Adirondack Grange Hall on Oct. 9. Mr. Collette, son of the late Levi and Aria Collette, married Sharon Fraser, daughter of the...
