Duran Duran Working on Biopic

For all its brightness and colors and over-the-top imagery, the 1980s were a hard decade to age out of. The pop culture stars of that glorious decade were so omnipresent in that boom of media that it was probably for all of them to figure out what to do next. One act that rolled with the punches of the changing times rather well is Duran Duran, the pretty-boy pop idols who thrived in the luxurious fantasy of the 80s. Though the hysteria from “Hungry Like the Wolf” faded, the Fab Five kept going by expanding their synth pop sound into funk, adult contemporary, industrial rock and even R&B into the 90s and 2000s. Even when they’ve dipped back into the sound of their 80s heyday, Duran Duran still find a way to try something new 40 years after their debut.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO