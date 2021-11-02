CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran Working on Biopic

By Martin Kielty
 5 days ago
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor revealed the band are in the early stages of working on a biopic. He said they were aiming for the kind of Hollywood-style production that made Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and Elton John’s Rocketman successful productions. “It’s something that is under discussion,” Taylor told the...

