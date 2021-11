His hit song "Yummy" may technically be written about his wife Hailey Bieber, but there is another thing Justin Bieber finds yummy: spaghetti Bolognese. During one of his first interviews, back before he was even a household name, ABC News wanted to know all the basics about Justin, from where he grew up to what his favorite food was. "Spaghetti Bolognese," he replied to the latter without skipping a beat. Though he's skyrocketed to fame since then, spaghetti Bolognese remains a constant in the pop star's life. Years later, he told Glamour that he loves the dish so much, he'd want it as his last meal on earth.

