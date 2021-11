Indie music fans gathered in Brooklyn Steel Monday, November 1st, for a sold-out show featuring co-headliners Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing with support from Hannah Jadagu. New York City local Hannah Jadagu opened up the show with a number of her top tracks, including Think Too Much, Bleep Bloop, and he latest track release, “All My Time Is Wasted.” Having been signed to Sub Pop at 18, Hannah has already amassed more than 100,000 followers on Spotify and only continues to grow. During her set she took the time to thank Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing for bringing her along on the tour, and noted bittersweetly that this was her final show with them. You can listen to her music here.

