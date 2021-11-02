CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Football Notebook: Justin Wilcox Says Arizona is a Threat, Despite 0-8 Record

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 4 days ago

Cal coach Justin Wilcox says he’s more concerned with how Arizona is playing than with the Wildcats’ winless record this season.

The Bears (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) take their two-game win streak to Tucson for a Saturday afternoon game against an Arizona team (0-8, 0-5) that has lost 20 straight games but is getting closer to victory.

They held a 13-0 halftime lead over Washington before losing 21-16 three weeks ago and rallied from a three-touchdown deficit at USC on Saturday before succumbing 41-34.

Under first-year coach Jedd Fisch, Arizona had season-high totals in points and yards (466) against the Trojans.

Wilcox and the Bears have seen Fisch once before. He was UCLA’s interim coach in 2017, after the firing of Jim Mora, and helped direct the Bruins to a 30-27 victory over the Bears at the Rose Bowl.

“I wouldn’t say that experience really is a factor at all,” Wilcox said of the UCLA game fro four years ago. “Jedd’s a good coach. He’s been at a lot of difference places in college and the NFL.

“You see what they’re doing offensively . . . they’re difficult to defend. They’ve got speed at receiver and they find ways to get guys the ball in space,” he said.

Arizona's 0-8 ledger is not part of Wilcox’s evaluation process. “All it takes is for you to turn on the tape and actually watch them play,” he said.

Wilcox said he’s not even sure his players know Arizona has lost 20 straight, an all-time conference record. “It’s not something we talk about,” he said.

INJURIES MOUNT: Wilcox said outside linebacker Cam Goode, who missed the Oregon State game with an undisclosed injury, is “likely” to return for Arizona but a decision won’t be made until later in the week

The news was worse for redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Brian Driscoll. Wilcox reported that Driscoll will be out for the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury.

Driscoll, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder from San Diego, has served as Cal’s primary backup at both guard spots and center. Now sophomore Everett Johnson will be No. 2 at both guard positions and freshman Bastian Swinney slides into the understudy role at center.

Running back DeCarlos Brooks is expected back this week after missing five games. Linebacker Muelu Iosefa, left tackle, left guard Ben Coleman and cornerback/nickel Collin Gable are all listed as day-to-day.

Outside linebacker Kuony Deng, who has missed the past six-plus games due to injury, remains sidelined this week but has not been declared out for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFQKB_0ckbKOWi00

BIMAGE PROMOTED: Texas transfer Marqez Bimage, who forced and recovered an Oregon State fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage last week, has been elevated to a starter’s role. The senior outside linebacker jumps ahead of Braxten Croteau on the depth chart.

“He’s done a great job since he’s been here,” Wilcox says in the video above. “He had to learn on the run. Really glad he’s with us. He’s fit in well, obviously on the field, and getting better and better the more he’s played and the more he’s gotten comfortable with the scheme.”

Bimage has 20 tackles, including six tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OopTp_0ckbKOWi00

PRAISE FOR YOUNG: Sophomore cornerback Isaiah Young saw just spot duty through the team’s first seven games, but stepped up against Oregon State to record four pass breakups — the most by any Cal player in a game this season.

“To come into the game, really his first extensive action . . . he had four wins in the pass game,” Wilcox says in the video above.

One of his pass breakups led to an interception by linebacker Nate Rutchena.

“I thought it was a guy making the most of an opportunity, having the confidence in his abilities and knowing what to do and playing good football,” Wilcox added. “Really proud of Isaiah and it’s a lesson for everybody that you don’t know when you’re time’s coming but when it does you want to be prepared.”

Cover photo of Trevon Clark and Justin Wilcox by Kelley L. Cox, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

