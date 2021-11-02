Mother Nature all along

In the many years of my life, I never believed that I would see what the last few years have brought to the world we live in. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, pandemics, forest fires, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, the ice caps are melting and the water levels in the oceans are rising and temperatures have risen in the summer to well over 100 degrees. And plus, we have wars and violent crimes of all sorts. This is not hit or miss, but a constant bombardment of disasters. You must have to think to yourself, what is going on?

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO