CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts vs. Jets: Week 9 Tuesday Injury Report

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts got back to work on Tuesday preparing for a Thursday Night Football showdown at home against the New York Jets.

They're easing through practice this week, doing a projected practice report for Monday followed by Tuesday's walkthrough report.

Not much has changed for either team in these two days. However, the Colts have one development to keep an eye on with left guard Quenton Nelson.

Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.

Since the Colts played on Sunday and have just four days to prepare for their next game, their practice schedule is modified for Week 9. Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday's practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. The New York Jets did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. Both reports are an estimation."

COLTS

MONDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), S Khari Willis (calf)
  • Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)

TUESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), G Quenton Nelson (toe), S Khari Willis (calf)

The primary injury to keep an eye on for the Colts is Nelson, who was technically downgraded to a hypothetical non-participant on Tuesday. This could've been a planned day off they were going to give him to rest his toe, so we'll have to see what Wednesday holds.

Hilton has already been declared out while he progresses through the concussion protocol. On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich said, "It’s looking like Willis is going to be out, yeah."

JETS

MONDAY

  • Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

TUESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), QB Zach Wilson (knee)
  • Limited Participant — TE Trevon Wesco (knee)

The Jets continue to be without three starters in Wilson — who has essentially already been declared out — Davis, and Fant. Davis is their top receiver while Fant is their starting left tackle in the absence of Mekhi Becton.

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Texans, Week 6 Preview: Bounce-Back Needed in Big Way

The Indianapolis Colts finally return home in Week 6 after three weeks on the road to welcome the Houston Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts (1-4) fans hope it's a hostile welcome for the visitors from Houston (1-4), as both the team and its fan base are reeling following an epic collapse against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football last week.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) got a huge win in front of their home crowd on Sunday, prevailing 31-3 over the Houston Texans (1-5). With a 28-point win, you can imagine there were plenty of standout individual performances wrapped up inside the overall team outcome. Let's dig into some of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HorseshoeHuddle

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Texans Showdown

Putting the disastrous meltdown behind them, the Indianapolis Colts have moved on from the Baltimore Ravens and turn all of their focus towards the Houston Texans. Back at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, the Colts are in a must-win situation once again against a divisional opponent. The Colts and Texans currently share second place in the AFC South at 1-4.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Film Room: 8 Observations From Colts-Texans

The Indianapolis Colts finally had their "get right" game, cruising to a 31-3 victory over the Houston Texans. While this was a game that the Colts had every advantage in going into the game, it was great to see the team bounce back from the embarrassing loss on the Monday prior.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Lights Up Texans’ Defense

Since the day he was hired to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich has preached about his desire to have an explosive offense. Having the ability to generate long gains on the ground or through the air takes the pressure off of the offense, not having to rely on 10-play plus drives to get scores. It also puts pressure on opposing defenses, knowing that at any point a big play can happen.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. 49ers | Week 7 | Snap Counts

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers duked it out in the pouring rain on Sunday night, the Colts prevailing in a sloppy affair, 30-18. It moved them to one game below .500 on the season at 3-4 before they face a pivotal AFC South matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
HorseshoeHuddle

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Shines Despite Loss to Ravens

If you’re a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, you experienced about every emotion possible Monday night. With the Colts leading 25-9 in the fourth quarter over the Baltimore Ravens, you’re probably thinking this would be the night the Colts turned the 2021 season around. Fast forward to the end of the game, you’re sitting speechless (or cursing) as quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown to wide receiver Marquise Brown in overtime, sealing a 31-25 victory for the Ravens.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Is Mo Alie-Cox Finally Emerging as Tight End 1?

Indianapolis Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard has quite the reputation for finding hidden gems over the years. He found a top tier slot corner in Kenny Moore II off of waivers in 2017. Then, he followed that up by signing UDFA George Odum, who was an All-Pro special teams player in 2020.
HorseshoeHuddle

Carson Wentz, Darius Leonard Make PFF's 'NFL Week 6 Team of the Week'

The Indianapolis Colts had themselves a big day on Sunday. They bounced back from a totally deflating loss the week before to lay it on the Houston Texans by a score of 31-3, one of their most commanding wins of the last few years. Pro Football Focus had plenty to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#The Jets#Concussion#American Football#Wr
HorseshoeHuddle

Why are the Colts not Playing Michael Strachan?

The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with quite a few injuries at the wide receiver position, which appears to be par for the course since 2018. With these injuries, I have continually seen fans asking where rookie seventh round pick Michael Strachan is, and why he isn't seeing any playing time.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Add Veteran Defensive Backs to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced a couple of free-agent moves on Wednesday, signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad. These moves, especially being established veterans, are likely reflective of recent injuries. Starting corner Rock Ya-Sin has been battling an ankle injury that he re-aggravated last week....
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Texans Matchup

There is no longer a margin for error. The Indianapolis Colts are in a must-win situation heading into Week 6 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts welcome the Houston Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The matchup features two teams that currently occupy second in the AFC South standings despite their 1-4 records.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts bounced back in a major way on Sunday as they defeated the Houston Texans 31-3. Lucas Oil Stadium was rocking as fans saw the return of one of the most beloved Colts in franchise history, providing energy to the whole team as the Colts improved to 2-4 on the season.
HorseshoeHuddle

Potential Replacements for Julian Blackmon

The Indianapolis Colts announced that starting safety Julian Blackmon tore his achilles in practice on Wednesday, which means his promising second-season has come to a devastating end. For Blackmon, this injury is simply awful for a young player of his caliber. He suffered an ACL injury in college back in...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

The Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have reportedly agreed on a restructure to his contract that will create $2.3 million in salary-cap space for the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $8M deal this offseason with the Colts to potentially end his career...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks

Coming off of an incredibly disappointing collapse in the fourth quarter on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts desperately need a get-right game after letting a key win slip away. Enter the woeful Houston Texans in Week 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium for a key AFC South...
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
317
Followers
772
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy