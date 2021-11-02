Colts vs. Jets: Week 9 Tuesday Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts got back to work on Tuesday preparing for a Thursday Night Football showdown at home against the New York Jets.

They're easing through practice this week, doing a projected practice report for Monday followed by Tuesday's walkthrough report.

Not much has changed for either team in these two days. However, the Colts have one development to keep an eye on with left guard Quenton Nelson.

Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.

Since the Colts played on Sunday and have just four days to prepare for their next game, their practice schedule is modified for Week 9. Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday's practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. The New York Jets did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. Both reports are an estimation."

COLTS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), S Khari Willis (calf)

Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), G Quenton Nelson (toe), S Khari Willis (calf)

The primary injury to keep an eye on for the Colts is Nelson, who was technically downgraded to a hypothetical non-participant on Tuesday. This could've been a planned day off they were going to give him to rest his toe, so we'll have to see what Wednesday holds.

Hilton has already been declared out while he progresses through the concussion protocol. On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich said, "It’s looking like Willis is going to be out, yeah."

JETS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

Limited Participant — TE Trevon Wesco (knee)

The Jets continue to be without three starters in Wilson — who has essentially already been declared out — Davis, and Fant. Davis is their top receiver while Fant is their starting left tackle in the absence of Mekhi Becton.

