The University of Minnesota and PJ Fleck have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Minnesota through 2028, per a release from the Gophers. With all of the coaching vacancies opening across the country, it’s clear that Athletic Director Mark Coyle and President Joan Gabel wanted to make sure PJ Fleck was sticking around for the long haul. And as many doubted was the case, PJ clearly wants to stay. For the foreseeable future, at least.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO