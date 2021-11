Maryland football coach Mike Locksley didn't lose it on the officials when Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit out of bounds Saturday. Because he didn't see it. "I didn't. But our guys upstairs thought that it was probably a play that should be penalized. I couldn't see it on the far sideline," he said afterward. "So to comment on it other than that, our coaches upstairs saw the replay and thought that it should have been a penalized play. But we'll see it. We'll take the necessary measures to turn it in if it was [a personal foul]."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO