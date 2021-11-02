Mekia Cox & Kenya Brown Team Up to Inspire Saving Our Daughters Cinderella’s

On Thursday October 28 th and right before Halloween weekend, Radio One WZAK’s Kenya Brown teamed up with her Saving Our Daughters Family with a special Storytime reading with ABC’s The Rookie Mekia Cox.

As Mekia took a little time off filming she helped inspire the girls of the PS 42 Benjamin Altman school in New York, she also discussed her amazing career in acting and how her parents encouraged her along the way.

Let’s check out Kenya and Mekia’s amazing Cinderella’s Class below!

