Movies

Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie Deal Because He Refuses To Get The Vaccine [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7Jhb_0ckbHSv100

A lot is going on in today’s “Hot Spot” news update, with Cardi B voicing her opinion on the daunting sound of today’s rap music, a new mixtape from R&B crooner Bryson Tiller and more.

Also heating up the headlines is a wild report of Ice Cube turning down a role that would’ve paid him $9 million all because he didn’t want to get vaccinated . We’re not even sure the most resilient of Anti-Vaxxers out there would’ve turn that one down — would you have done the same?

Hear the rest of “Hot Spot” with Da Brat, including an important update concerning the Fugees reunion tour, on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

FOXBusiness

Ice Cube refuses COVID vaccine and walks away from $9 million movie paycheck

Ice Cube reportedly backed out of a $9 million paycheck on a movie because he refused to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The singer and actor was supposed to star opposite Jack Black in the comedy "Oh Hell No." However, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, he decided he would rather step away from the project than comply with a production mandate to get the vaccine.
Ice Cube
Da Brat
Bryson Tiller
Rickey Smiley
Cardi B
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
rolling out

BMF member Bleau Davinchi warns 50 Cent to watch how he’s portrayed in series

50 Cent struck gold once again in the television arena with his new series “BMF” which premiered in September. The G-Unit boss is the executive producer of the Starz series which is based on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose reign on the streets of Detroit and Atlanta as the heads of the Black Mafia Family made them over $250 million during their run.
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
arcamax.com

NeNe Leakes would be 'happy' to return to 'Real Housewives' but Andy Cohen may have other ideas after her 'racist' accusations

NeNe Leakes has had a sudden change of heart when it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The former reality TV personality, who gained notoriety as the villainous lead cast member of the hit Bravo series, now says she’s open to returning after calling for a boycott and lobbying racism claims against the executive producer.
musictimes.com

Nick Jonas Heartbreak: Jonas Brothers' Member Speaks Candidly About Serious Health Issue

Nick Jonas publicly opened up about his struggles as a diabetic patient and how he can manage them. Jonas has been looking strong in public despite his battle against diabetes. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old after his brothers noticed his alarming symptoms. At that time, he reportedly wanted to drink more sugary sodas and kept on losing weight.
rolling out

‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary responds to Sidney Starr dating rumors

Actor Darius McCrary of “Family Matters” fame has been the topic discussion after a picture of him with transgender reality Sidney Starr made its way around social media. Starr, who’s appeared on “Baddies ATL” and “Love & Hip Hop,” got rapper Chingy caught up with the tabloid rumors several years back when he was captured in a picture with her at a club. However, McCrary isn’t fazed by the discussion or the picture.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Asked Kim Kardashian to ‘Hang Out’ While Rehearsing for ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘He Was a True Professional’

Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Sits Next To Bleached Blonde At Kris Jenner’s Birthday & Fans Think It’s Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance. Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

