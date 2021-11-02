CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Fans Have a Hard Time Seeing ‘the Show Last Much Longer’

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Has NCIS run out of steam as the series tries to skip through its 19th season without the show’s long-time star?. Gary Cole, as Alden Parker, officially took over as NCIS special agent in charge Monday night for the episode “False Start.” The first two months of season 19 wrapped up...

