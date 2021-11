The first fair was held in Pioneer Park for three days in October of 1900. The intent was to promote agriculture, dairy, horticulture, and other industries important to the Puyallup Valley. About five years later, it had grown so popular, folks from Tacoma and Seattle rode trains to attend. Later it was called the Puyallup Fair. Today it’s known as the Washington State Fair to reflect its status as one of the largest fairs in the world and the largest single attraction held annually in the state.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO