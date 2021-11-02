CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man killed over 10 pounds of pot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victim in last Thursday night’s shooting in West El Paso was shot and killed over ten pounds of marijuana, according to an affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News.

The affidavit identifies 22-year-old Jacal Jacob Allen as the victim in the shooting that took place in the parking lot of a West El Paso McDonald’s on Thursday, October 28.

The documents, which charge 24-year-old Tranquil Card and 22-year-old Robron Lewis with Capital Murder, detail a drug deal turned robbery, with the shooting taking place right in front of Allen’s girlfriend as they sat in his car in front of the fast food restaurant.

According to the affidavit, Allen was first shot through the window, as he sat in the driver’s seat of the car; once he got out, Card allegedly shot him several more times, as Lewis opened the back door of the car and took the bag of marijuana.

Allen’s girlfriend told police that he had exchanged texts with Card earlier, setting up the drug deal. She added that they had both previously ‘hung out’ with Card in the past.

EPPD: West El Paso fatal shooting involved alleged marijuana sale turned theft; Suspects hid in UTEP Auditorium UTEP President says alert to students “not fast enough” as police searched for shooting suspects

The shooting was witnessed by an off-duty EPPD officer, who just happened to be stopped at the traffic light some thirty yards away.

Once Card and Lewis fled, the officer followed them and was able to provide a description to the other officers involved in the chase.

Both Card and Lewis abandoned the car a few miles away, near UTEP and then ran into the campus. Officers found both men hiding behind the curtains of the UTEP Dinner Theater and were arrested.

Comments / 78

Aboyd
9d ago

The usa was found guilty of crimes again humanity. charged with genocide to black, brown, and indigenous people. it's being censored by the government on normal search engines. get a vpn, or download duckduckgo for the truth of how america is being prosecuted.

Reply(4)
8
James Smith
9d ago

all these criminals need to just drop dead period we as a society would be a whole lot better for it period...

Reply(1)
8
Giuseppe Damiano
9d ago

They should get some real street justice and get capped them selves. That's straight murder, not even a robbery. They didn't even give him a chance They just wanted to kill him. They went there wanting to murder someone in cold blood.

Reply
4
 

Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown

Federal authorities have charged 13 people they allege are members or associates of a drug trafficking gang that moved fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone and counterfeit prescription pills from Massachusetts into Maine and New Hampshire and even into a county jail.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

