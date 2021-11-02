CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tawny Kitaen Autopsy: Latest on Her Toxicology Report

By Anna Dunn
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The toxicology report for Tawny Kitaen has been released. Tawny Kitaen, known for starring in multiple iconic 80s music videos, tragically passed away on May 7 at 59 years old. According to Fox, the star had mirtazapine, pregabalin, acetaminophenm alprazolam, and hydrocodone in her system and passed away of...

outsider.com

Allyson.Gill
2d ago

Love how you all say Botox and drugs. She had a heart condition. I’m not discrediting the drugs in her system could have contributed to her death. But I doubt Botox was one of them. Not em expert. So many people these days are blaming vaccines, Botox etc. when most people do have an underlying health issue. Pl sleep 💤 tight everyone ☮️

3
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

