Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Martin Sheen and more sign onto charity reading of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis, The Mandalorian‘s Rosario Dawson, and Star Wars star Mark Hamill are taking part in an all-star virtual reading of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity dedicated to helping people with special needs...

