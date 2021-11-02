CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering accepting nominations

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday November 1st, Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering began accepting nominations for families in need. Tommy Sablan started the doing “breaking and entering” 25 years ago to give a needy family a Christmas. What...

www.kusi.com

rismedia.com

BoomTown Accepting Nominations for Give Back Awards

BoomTown has announced the second annual BoomTown Give Back Awards and is accepting nominations through Dec. 8, 2021. These awards highlight members of the real estate community who have made a significant impact through service within their communities in 2021. The winners will receive a $1,000 prize and BoomTown will...
CHARITIES
kusi.com

“Swing with Santa” Golf Tournament with St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to join SMSC at the Singing Hills Golf Resort Pine Glen 3-Par Executive Course at Sycuan for the organization’s 6th Annual “Swing with Santa” Golf Tournament. Participants can expect a day full of fun, opportunity drawings, games, a golf ball drop, food and drinks, and a visit from Santa!
SAN DIEGO, CA
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: The Last Episode Town Drunk Otis Campbell Spent in the Mayberry Jail

Otis Campbell, the loyal, faithful town drunk of Mayberry, made his last call on the town’s jail in this episode of The Andy Griffith Show. Actor Hal Smith played Otis throughout the character’s run. According to IMDb, his final appearance in the series was titled “Otis, the Deputy.” Otis and Howard Sprague, played by Jack Dodson, were trying to rescue Andy from the clutches of two desperate bank robbers.
TV SHOWS
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray, 81, Shops For Groceries As She’s Spotted For The 1st Time In Years

‘Dallas’ star Linda Gray went for a Costco run near her California home this week, marking her first public appearance in a while. Veteran actress and former model Linda Gray stepped out for a grocery run near her home in Valencia, Calif. earlier this week. The star of the classic 1978 soap opera Dallas, 81, grabbed some fruits and a blanket at a Costco on Wednesday, Nov. 3, marking the first time she’s been spotted in public in a while. The actress looked casual in black sweatpants and a light sweater, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES

