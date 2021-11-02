Orchid Giving Circle donates $15,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County

Buy Now The Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County is a nonprofit that fights the sexual abuse of children. DRC

Orchid Giving Circle at the Texas Women’s Foundation, a group of Asian women who work to create grants that support social change and services benefitting the North Texas Asian community, celebrated its seventh year by distributing a record $247,500 in grants to 20 North Texas Asian-based nonprofit organizations.

One such organization was the Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County, which received $15,000 in support of mental health services.

Orchid Giving Circle was started in 2015 to provide grants in education, housing, health care, arts and culture, social services and more to the North Texas Asian community, especially those led by Asian women.

The Orchid Giving Circle has granted $1,078,000 to 30 different North Texas Asian nonprofits over the past seven years.

— Tony Howerton, for the Denton Record-Chronicle