CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

World War Z arrives on Nintendo Switch

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaber Interactive is celebrating the release of World War Z on Nintendo Switch with an official launch trailer. Starting today, Switch owners can grab the game from either the Nintendo eShop or major retailers for...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games Now Live on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available in the Nintendo eShop, allowing users the opportunity to upgrade their current plan. The Expansion Pack allows users access to apps that include games that originally released on Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. As revealed earlier this month, the Expansion Pack will also grant subscribers access to next month's Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC. While some users have been a bit hesitant about the subscription's $49.99 price point, it seems like a safe bet that a lot of Switch users will be upgrading, now that the option is available.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo says its new console will launch within the next 79 years

Forward-looking: Nintendo recently announced it will continue making gaming products. Its next console, it said in an earnings report, is scheduled for 20XX. In other words, it’ll launch sometime in the next 28,544 days (if there are no delays). In its report, Nintendo explained that it "plans to continue to...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
dotesports.com

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now available

Nintendo Switch users can now finally play their favorite N64 and Sega Genesis titles on their device as the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is now live. Those who head to the Nintendo eShop will see that they can now upgrade their current Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the two new virtual consoles as well as the upcoming Animal Cross: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Z#New Nintendo#Nintendo Eshop#War#Saber Interactive#Xbox One
nichegamer.com

ESRB Rates Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars for PC and Nintendo Switch

The ESRB have listed Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, in addition to its PlayStation 4 release. While the game is officially only on PlayStation 4 at this time of writing, the ESRB have listed the game for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch as well. The game still retains its T for Teen rating due to language, suggestive, themes, and violence.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

World War Z dev: “there is no such thing as an impossible port”, Switch doesn’t really need more powerful version

Saber Interactive has been behind some notable Switch ports, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the Crysis Remastered games. The studio is also about ready to ship another impressive release in the form of World War Z. Many wouldn’t have thought that we’d be seeing this game on Nintendo’s console, but Saber managed to make it happen in the end.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

World War Z: Aftermath Gets Free Update

Just in time for the spooky Halloween season, World War Z: Aftermath receives an update. Players can get back into the zombie-killing action to check out new additions. With this comes a new zombie type called Booster. They carry biosamples which enhance surrounding zombies so you’ll want to take them down as quickly as possible otherwise things get a bit more problematic. New daily challenges, like melee kill quotas and sample retrieval, rewards you with bonuses. Collect lore documents to learn more of the game’s backstory. You can also earn unique level perks as you play.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Labyrinth Legend Coming To Nintendo Switch With Expanded Content

NIS America and Regista have announced that Labyrinth Legend is coming to Nintendo Switch. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, the game is pitched as “a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics.” After choosing your character from three classes that each offers its own distinct abilities, you must descend into a mysterious labyrinth to claim the lost royal treasure that lies inside it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Android Central

World War Z: Aftermath and Fire Commander coming to Stadia

World War Z: Aftermath and Fire Commander will be coming to Stadia. World War Z: Aftermath is an upgraded version of co-op shooter World War Z coming this winter. Fire Commander is an isometric RTS about fighting fires and managing a fire station coming sometime in 2022. Google announced two...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker: where to buy the new Nintendo console

Looking for a Nintendo Switch – OLED model before Black Friday? Or even before the looming Christmas holidays hit? Well, you've come to the right place. Demand for the new Nintendo Switch console has, unsurprisingly, been very high. Already a number of retailers are finding it hard to keep up with the number of consumers trying to get their hands on the device, so that's where T3 comes in.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nintendo eShop seemingly reveals Advance Wars’ new Switch release date

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is set to release on April 8th 2022, according to the eShop. Although Nintendo has yet to publicly announce the new date, when delaying the game it did announce that the game would release in “Spring 2022”. While the desktop version of the eShop and...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

World War II: Underground coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

In very early stages of production, World War II: Underground has been confirmed for release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC – giving players the chance to take in a game inspired by the real-world operation of the resistance movement during World War II. Announced by Demolish Games, World War...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Stadia Changelog: World War Z Aftermath coming this winter, Riders Republic now available

As Ubisoft’s Riders Republic has arrived on Google Stadia, November’s Pro games have debuted along with the reveal of World War Z: Aftermath coming later this year. Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.
NFL
gameranx.com

Nintendo Switch Online YouTube Video Is Nintendo’s Most Disliked Ever

Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack reveal trailer is now the most disliked video the company has ever had on its YouTube channel. The trailer overtook Nintendo’s Metroid Prime: Federation Force trailer from E3 2015, which currently has 97,000 dislikes. Nintendo’s Expansion Pack trailer currently has 127,000 dislikes at the time of writing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Interview] World War Z developer on porting the title to Switch

Another impressive Switch port is about to join the Switch family, as developer Saber Interactive has just wrapped up work on its port of World War Z for the console. Dmitry Grigorenko, the game’s lead game designer, was kind enough to answer some questions about the project. He had much to say about how Saber went about bringing World War Z to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Sega announces ‘strategic alliance’ with Microsoft to develop ‘Super Game’

Sega has revealed a new partnership with Microsoft that will leverage the latter company’s Azure cloud platform to power a new “Super Game” project. As announced in a press release, the “strategic alliance” is designed to help Sega develop new and more ambitious titles, though it’s unclear whether the deal with Microsoft extends to say, exclusivity of the resulting games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy