CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How removing trees can make your yard more attractive

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Trees can add beauty, character and value to a property. However, sometimes removing a tree can make your yard more attractive. While many people want trees as part of their landscaping, some trees should be removed if they are old, rotted or unattractive....

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make Your Christmas Cactus Bloom Beautifully This Season

The Christmas cactus, also known as the “Christmas tree” or holiday plant for its beautiful flower spikes that have a special color during December 25th to honor our most festive day of year. However, more and more frustrated owners of this plant are asking questions about its care and blooming...
GARDENING
Best Life

Leaving This in Your Garage Could Be Attracting Mice, Experts Warn

Just like the children's book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie explains, mice, like all animals, need shelter and food, and if you provide it to them, they'll likely take advantage. Sure, you know not to give them an Oreo, but there are many easy mistakes you might be making that make your home the perfect place for mice to settle in for the winter. When it comes to your garage specifically, experts warn that there's one thing many people leave around that could attract mice. To make sure that you're not inviting them in, read on.
ANIMALS
Best Life

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
ANIMALS
Red Bluff Daily News

Tree canopies can be central air conditioners for your garden

I must confess to having made many mistakes as a gardener. One critical mistake was my failure to prioritize the planting of shade trees for my succulent garden. I was all too anxious to begin planting my succulents; I totally disregarded the need to provide them with protection in the form of an extensive canopy. Some of my succulent treasures experienced an early demise because of my lack of planning. I learned from my mistake and share this with you so that you may avoid the repetition of a common theme.
RED BLUFF, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Dead Trees#Mars#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News
Savannah Morning News

Here is how to hold on to moisture, nutrients for your coastal yard

One of the more helpful characteristics of much of our soil on the coast is how well is drains. Most of our substrate is a sandy loam that filters moisture quickly and keeps areas from pooling with too much excess water. However, the catch is that moisture and nutrients also seep out quickly and can lead to drought conditions is rainfall is sparse.
GARDENING
eastidahonews.com

How you can help your trees endure cold winter temperatures

Trees are finally going into fall dormancy. Much of the spring and summer damage we see on trees can be traced back to what happened the previous fall. Here are some ideas to help your trees make it through the winter. First, select the right tree for the location and...
LIFESTYLE
Grand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: How your yard can help save birds and boost health

What is it about wild birds that people love so much? We watch them, feed them, paint them, honor them and listen to their calls. Still, an Indiana University article states that 200 species of birds have gone extinct sine the 1500s. A new study from a team of scientists...
ANIMALS
WKMI

Clear the Clutter: Services Can Make Your House More Like Home

Can't decide what to throw out? Getting organized can be challenging, but these organizations will help you declutter your home and ease the stress in your life. The experts agree: more stuff equals more stress. Those keepsakes scattered about the house may be keeping your anxiety active. Psychology Today gives the top reasons why mess leads to so much stress.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Marin Independent Journal

How to help your drought-stressed plants and trees

California, particularly Northern California, is in its second year of a historically severe drought, the worst in nearly half a century. In Inverness, where I live, we have had less than half of our usual annual rainfall. Drought stress is painfully visible in the trees and plants in our gardens.
INVERNESS, CA
trianglegardener.com

How To Have Artificial Turf In Your Yard

There are a lot of benefits to having a yard with artificial turf. For instance, some people may have conditions that make it difficult to grow a good lawn, and the only way to have it green is to go with a turf company. Or, the landscaping is too much work or too costly to hire somebody to do it if you are not capable yourself.
GARDENING
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How To Make Your Home More Energy-Efficient

An energy-efficient home provides countless benefits, one of which is that it’ll save you money. This is possible because it reduces your energy bills, allowing you to spend less on utilities every month. Energy efficiency also improves your home’s comfort level, increases its value, and positively impacts the environment. Contrary...
HOME & GARDEN
southeastagnet.com

Best Trees and Shrubs to Add Fall Color to Your Yard

Some of the best trees and shrubs to add fall color to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. There’s still time to fill your yard with an explosion of fiery hues with these trees and shrubs. Sugar Maple is an extra-reliable tree that will make a stunning statement offering gorgeous red, orange, or yellow end-of-the-season leaves. Or, beautiful just about any time of year, Dogwoods are usually planted for their white or pink springtime flowers. But don’t overlook the gorgeous purple-red tones their leaves will bring to your fall landscape. Some dogwoods are trees and some are shrubs, so you can find the best size to suit your landscape. A native shrub that shines in several seasons is the Chokeberry offering white flowers that look like apple blossoms in spring; rich red fruits in late summer and autumn; and brilliant orange-red fall foliage. Slow-growing Gingko adds grace and valuable shade to any landscape; its fan-shape leaves are among the most elegant of any tree. In autumn, they show breathtaking shades of luminous, golden-yellow.
GARDENING
Laredo Morning Times

How to make your bed

Slipping into a well-made bed is a reward at the end of a long day. But many of us give more thought to constructing a great sandwich than to layering the right components for a bed that is comfy and cozy, that looks stylish and inviting - and that doesn't have the sheets all scrunched up at the bottom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
granbydrummer.com

Making the Tree Trail more inviting to pollinators

The morning of Oct. 9 found a few members of the Holcomb Farm Tree Trail group planting milkweed and Joe-Pye weed on the wood-chipped bank on the left close to the entrance off Day Street. After thorough weeding, the group inserted 180 seedlings into the bank, compliments of David Desiderato and grown in one of Farmer Joe O’Grady’s greenhouses.
ANIMALS
Brush News Tribune

How planting a tree can change the future

Trees are more valuable to us because they are an integral part of our lives. Without trees we would have less oxygen since they take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Trees cool the atmosphere. Trees give us food and materials to build our homes and so much more. If you have space in your landscape, consider adding another tree. Here are two reasons why:
GARDENING
amazinginteriordesign.com

6 Tips on How You Can Make Sure Your Swimming Pool Is Always Clean

Many people install swimming pools because they are cheaper than other forms of entertainment. It is not cheap to maintain a pool, though. You need chemicals to keep it clean, and you have monthly maintenance costs as well. If you want your pool to always be pristine, follow these tips.
LIFESTYLE
planomoms.com

Where can you get your Christmas Tree Nearby?

So if you want to have an adventure this year, then get the whole family into the spirit of the season and hunt for that special tree that is definitely a realistic tree, because it is!. Have fun and all the best in cutting your own Christmas tree – there’ll...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy