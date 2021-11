They say good things come in threes and for the slim office tower on Billionaire’s Row at 106 West 56th Street that seems to be proving true for leasing. Real estate investment and development firm CommonWealth Partners, petroleum distribution company Buckeye Partners and health care investment firm TCG Crossover nabbed a total of 8,000 square feet at the tower, also known as The Six, for each company’s first office in New York City, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rents range from $100 to $170 per square foot for each five-year lease, according to landlord Savanna. All three leases were relocations, though it was not immediately clear where each company was moving from.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO