Huntsville native, Alabama football alumnus Grant Hill dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grant Hill, who played football at Huntsville High School and later for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has died.

The University of Alabama announced Hill’s passing Tuesday afternoon. No other details were given.

Hill, a Huntsville High graduate, signed with the Crimson Tide in 2013 and got playing time in his freshman and sophomore seasons at offensive tackle.

