Asbury Park, NJ

Gov. Murphy Makes Last-Minute Campaign Stops On Election Day

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) Gov. Phil Murphy spent Election Day traveling up and down the state for some last-minute campaigning.

He was expected to arrive at his team’s election headquarters on the Asbury Park Boardwalk at around 8 p.m., CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Murphy started the day in at the CCDC Labor Walk in Cherry Hill.

“The choice is a stark one. It’s between pro-labor and, frankly, undercutting labor. We can’t let that happen. We can’t go back to those bad old days,” Murphy said.

From there, he traveled north to Newark to meet with Mayor Ras Baraka and team volunteers.

“I’m proud of what we’re running on. I’m proud of the stuff we’ve done, like we’ve done with this extraordinary mayor here in Newark. But again, we’re not taking one vote for granted,” Murphy said.

Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all New Jersey residents voted by mail. This year, residents had the option to vote by mail, in-person early or on Election Day.

“It was very smooth, a little busy, but everything went well,” said Francis Wynn of Clark, New Jersey.

“Fine, no problems… Easy,” said Denise Granrath.

A new Rutgers-Eagleton survey showed Murphy with 50% of the vote and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli with 42 percent.

For complete election coverage, CLICK HERE .

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

