CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

DeAngelis: ‘This is a battle of parental rights like we’ve never seen before’

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e20Tw_0ckbDdXI00

Corey DeAngelis spoke about the Virginia gubernatorial race and how it has brought the battle for school choice to the forefront of the conversation in the United States. DeAngelis believes that no matter which candidate wins the election; this race is a loss for the Democratic Party.

“2021 is the year where we fund students not systems,” said DeAngelis.

DeAngelis pointed out that McAuliffe is in a tough position because much of his funding comes from teacher unions, but the unions are at odds with parents. Therefore, Republicans have been able to capitalize by siding with parents. DeAngelis is firm in his stance that the purpose of school is to benefit the students, but in its current format, it benefits the union bosses. He believes the solution is to have the funds follow the students. You can learn more about his organization here , and listen to the full interview above.

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | iStock / Getty Images Plus

Listen live for more from 97.1 FM Talk:

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Youngkin’s victory in Virginia seen as win for ‘parental rights’ in education

​Parents hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race as a victory for their “parental rights in education.”. Youngkin, a political newcomer, edged out McAuliffe Tuesday night in a closely watched election that centered on the state’s education issues, including critical race theory and...
VIRGINIA STATE
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Democratic Party#Republicans
Washington Post

The scandal involving Ron DeSantis and the silenced professors just got worse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the growing scandal at the University of Florida, which has barred numerous professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s policies. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. This is odd. After all, conservatives...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic whiplash: When the truth hurts

Repeating a false narrative — that's what many Republicans believe Democrats are doing in the aftermath of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia Tuesday, pushing accusations that Youngkin’s rejection of critical race theory was a subtle appeal to white supremacists, and racists. As Doug McKelway reports, conservatives are hoping the Left keeps blowing the “dog whistle” narrative, believing it has so offended independent voters and public school parents that they’ll turn out in record numbers to reject progressivism in the 2022 midterm elections.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Democratic Rep. Says Biden Wasn’t Elected ‘To Be FDR’: People Wanted Him ‘To Be Normal and Stop the Chaos’

In the wake of notable Democratic election losses, one member of Congress is expressing some frustration with her party and President Joe Biden. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is a Virginia Democrat who told colleagues in a post-2020 election call “no one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again.”. Some Democrats have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mother Jones

SCOOP: Manchin Tells Associates He’s Considering Leaving the Democratic Party and Has an Exit Plan

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an “American Independent.” And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Top Democrat unloads on Lindsey Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US: 'I just have never heard such a stupid thing'

A top Senate Dem slammed Lindsay Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US. "I just have never heard such a stupid thing," Sen. Sherrod Brown told Insider. Republicans are stepping up their attacks on a benefit that Democrats are touting as an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
412
Followers
82
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy