DeAngelis: ‘This is a battle of parental rights like we’ve never seen before’

Corey DeAngelis spoke about the Virginia gubernatorial race and how it has brought the battle for school choice to the forefront of the conversation in the United States. DeAngelis believes that no matter which candidate wins the election; this race is a loss for the Democratic Party.

“2021 is the year where we fund students not systems,” said DeAngelis.

DeAngelis pointed out that McAuliffe is in a tough position because much of his funding comes from teacher unions, but the unions are at odds with parents. Therefore, Republicans have been able to capitalize by siding with parents. DeAngelis is firm in his stance that the purpose of school is to benefit the students, but in its current format, it benefits the union bosses. He believes the solution is to have the funds follow the students. You can learn more about his organization here , and listen to the full interview above.

