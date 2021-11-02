CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb Enforces Rental Guidelines To Cut Down On ‘Party Houses’ For New Year’s Eve

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – Airbnb is enforcing some strict guidelines regarding New Year’s Eve rentals. In Denver, those without a history of positive reviews will not be able to make a one-night reservation for entire homes on Dec. 31.

POLAND – 2020/12/30: In this photo illustration an Airbnb logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The short-term rental company has used similar party bans for holidays over the past two years.

Last New Year’s Eve, Airbnb believes more than 100 people were stopped from renting homes for parties in Denver.

CBS Denver

2 Colorado Cities Crack Top 100 Places To Retire In US

(CBS4) – A couple Colorado cities were recognized among the best places to retire in a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report. According to its “Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2021-2022,” list, Colorado Springs and Boulder are among American cities people might want to look into for their retirement living plans. Both state cities cracked the top 100 out of 150 recognized cities — Colorado Springs (No. 86) and Boulder (No. 100) respectively. Fort Collins (No. 128) and Denver (No. 133) also showed up further down on the list. U.S. News gave Colorado Springs a nod for its...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Lot Of Heavy Lifting’: Illegal Pete’s One Of The Many Colorado Businesses Readying For New Vaccine Mandate

DENVER (CBS)- Colorado businesses are preparing themselves after the federal government has handed down a vaccination mandate. The Biden administration has handed down a vaccination mandate for employers. Companies with 100 or more employees must make sure all of their workers are vaccinated or take a weekly COVID test starting Jan. 4, 2022. Unvaccinated workers must also wear face coverings while on the job and should you choose not to be vaccinated employers don’t need to pay for your weekly testing. (credit: CBS) Illegal Pete’s restaurants in Colorado have a high vaccination rate among their employees so they won’t have a lot of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Voters Approve Measure To Improve Denver Roads, Sidewalks During Deadly Year

By Rachel Smith DENVER (CBS4)– Those fighting to make Denver streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians just scored a big win on the November ballot. Unofficial results show 61% of Denver voters said yes to ballot measure 2-C. (credit: CBS) The measure dedicates $63.3 million for transportation projects in Denver, including expansions to sidewalks and improving bike lanes. The city’s goal is to have zero traffic-related death and injuries by 2030, but Denver is headed in the wrong direction to accomplish that goal. Seventy people have already died on Denver roads in 2021, putting Denver on track for one of its deadliest years for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Rec Center Officers Big Discount On Memberships

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Rec Centers are offering a deal on their memberships through November. Individual annual memberships are 45% off. A man lifting weights at a Denver rec center (credit: CBS) The discount applies to regional, local and neighborhood locations. A regional pass with the sale price is $199, local is $135 and neighborhood is $105. LINK: Denver Rec Centers
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
