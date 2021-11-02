Airbnb Enforces Rental Guidelines To Cut Down On ‘Party Houses’ For New Year’s Eve

DENVER (CBS4) – Airbnb is enforcing some strict guidelines regarding New Year’s Eve rentals. In Denver, those without a history of positive reviews will not be able to make a one-night reservation for entire homes on Dec. 31.

The short-term rental company has used similar party bans for holidays over the past two years.

Last New Year’s Eve, Airbnb believes more than 100 people were stopped from renting homes for parties in Denver.