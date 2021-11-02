Fmr. Minneapolis Police Officer Ty Jindra Convicted Of Stealing Drugs While On Duty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis police officer Ty Jindra was convicted Tuesday of stealing drugs from suspects while on duty.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Jindra, 29, “abused his position in order to obtain controlled substances including methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, tramadol, and other drugs by deception and by conducting unconstitutional searches and seizures.”

The FBI assisted the Minneapolis Police Department with the investigation into his misconduct, which took place between September of 2017 and October of 2019.

Investigators found that Jindra, from Elk River, would obtain drugs while on duty, often though illegal searches. He then wouldn’t report, log or submit the drugs into evidence, and he wouldn’t tell his fellow officers about the theft.

Jindra, who was an MPD officer from 2013 until 2020, was convicted of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception. He was also convicted of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

He faces up to 14 years in prison. His sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.

