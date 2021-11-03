CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Jersey residents cast votes with new polling machines on Election Day

By Toni Yates
ABCNY
ABCNY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQlWn_0ckbCdHp00

The biggest contest in the Garden State is the race for New Jersey governor, and people who turned out to vote were greeted by new polling machines.

"We're in the middle of -- it's like being in the third quarter of our fourth quarter football game," Governor Phil Murphy said.

"I feel great, we've executed our playbook over the last 22 months," Republican candidate for New Jersey governor Jack Ciattarelli said.

The man who wants to remain governor and the man who wants to push him out are both claiming first downs across the state on Tuesday, in a last-minute run for votes.

ALSO READ | Election Day: All eyes on NYC mayor, NJ governor races ; What to know

"I'm proud of what we're running on, proud of the stuff we've done. We're not taking one vote for granted," Murphy said.

"And for those that did vote, I thank them for getting out the vote," Ciattarelli said.

Voters are casting ballots on new machines. Eyewitness News caught up with some people coming out of the Civic Center polling place.

"Excellent. Really smooth. It's like using an ATM machine. It's terrific. It's all very digital, there's print outs. Totally different experience," Little Falls resident Faith Wozniak said.

"I don't think it's difficult. They explain it," Little Falls resident Kathy Andreano said.

The early morning started with a minor problem with a machine in Little Falls.

"Paper got stuck, so I had to do a little mechanic work, we called the guy on the phone, he walked me through it and I fixed the machine," poll worker Barbara Brown said.

Other problems were reported at some sights across the state, but Governor Murphy says he sees no need to extend voting hours over them.

"It is my understanding that they've been largely addressed, I'm going back to my official office after a couple stops with the mayor and do another check in there," he said.

CLICK HERE for more voting resources in New Jersey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy