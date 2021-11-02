CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Season And Qualifying Against Atletico Madrid

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, captain Jordan Henderson speaks about Liverpool's season so far and how qualifying tomorrow will be a big achievement.

Liverpool have had a decent start to the season so far. Unbeaten in all competitions and with 3 wins out of 3 in the Champions League, they are well on their way to the knockout stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ac0IN_0ckbBxjK00
(Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

"We've started well - it could have been better but it could be worse. I think it's a decent start overall - looking at all the games. We want to improve on some things. We need to keep learning and improving as the season goes on."

"It would be a big achievement if we qualify. It is a tough group with some top sides. But we know we can qualify with two games to go if we get a good result tomorrow and that would be a big bonus."

Author Verdict

The season so far has been good but I look back at the games against Brighton and Brentford especially and think why did we drop points there?

If the title came down to a few points, we miss out because of games like that. Giving up leads and not seeing the game out is not what I'm used to with this Liverpool team.

There is more to come though. I still don't think, as a whole, the team have hit top form. Especially with a few players to come back.

Trophies are more than capable this season so I'm more than confident in what's to come.

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Becomes All-Time Passing Player In Premier League History After Sunday's Match Against Manchester United

Jordan Henderson became Premiere League's all-time player with the most passes in Sunday's 5-0 humiliating defeat of Manchester United. Henderson took his total passes in the Premier League to 17,002, surpassing Gareth Barry in the chart. This is an incredible personal achievement for the Sunderland-born lad. The Liverpool captain doesn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Press Conference: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Adelaide United's Joshua Cavallo

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp spoke about the recent video from Adelaide United's Josua Cavallo. Joshua Cavallo's speech last week has had such a positive impact on the footballing community. His courage has touched the world and hopefully will inspire others to do the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Anfield#The Champions League
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez excited by special Liverpool return

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez is ready to return to Liverpool in this week's Champions League clash. Suarez is especially excited to play in front of a full Anfield. “It was amazing to see the atmosphere at Anfield," the Uruguayan told uefa.com. “Watching the Premier League games was incredible, as...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Liverpool's joyous win ensured Atletico Madrid couldn't play Anfield spoiler again

LIVERPOOL, England -- Liverpool were determined to ensure it was going to be different this time. Atletico Madrid's last visit to Anfield in March 2020 was a calamitous affair on and off the field. The Reds blew a two-goal lead to crash out in extra-time of a last-16 tie that many felt should never have been played due to the rising coronavirus cases then engulfing Spain, Jurgen Klopp among them. It was the last match to be played in England before a national lockdown and football's three-month hiatus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'Phenomenal' Luis Suarez deserves a 'nice reception' from Liverpool fans on his return to Anfield with Atletico Madrid, insists Jordan Henderson... as he admits his former team-mate 'helped me massively'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield. The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League on Wednesday and looks set to start with Antoine Griezmann suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Atletico Madrid clash sure to be intense

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects an intense clash with Atletico Madrid tomorrow. The Reds host Atletico in their latest Champions League group tie. Klopp said: "A similar intensity. Atletico never played a friendly game since Diego [Simeone] has been there and the situation in the group sets the level. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Who makes your Reds team?

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. A win will see the Reds qualify for the knockout stages with two group games to spare. Will Jurgen Klopp choose to rest anyone after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Brighton - and before visiting West Ham on Sunday - or will he put out his best team? Who makes it into the midfield amid several injuries?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Liverpool have been boosted by the return to training after injury of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, having lost Naby Keita to a hamstring problem at the weekend. Keita will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
241
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy