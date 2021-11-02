CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Diego Simeone Says He Will Not Shake Jurgen Klopp’s Hand After the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Game at Anfield

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

After Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone refused to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand and he said he will do it again at Anfield on Wednesday.

When Diego Simeone refused Jurgen Klopp's handshake in the previous Champions League game, there was a lot of uproar from Liverpool fans.

A lot of people saw him as a sore loser and not willing to show respect despite a fair result.

However, in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the Atletico Madrid manager revealed that he is going to do it again at Anfield on Wednesday.

“I don’t like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds. I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don’t like the falseness it may include.”

Strange behaviour from Diego Simeone here...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.

This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad: Luis Suarez's double rescues a point for Diego Simeone's side as visitors go top of La Liga table

Luis Suarez scored a second half brace as Atletico Madrid came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Spanish LaLiga leaders Real Sociedad on Sunday. Imanol Alguacil's Socieded took an early lead when Swedish striker Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth in the seventh minute. Isak got on the scoresheet himself three minutes after halftime with a clinical finish from a set piece.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Diego Simeone
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp savours ‘big’ result after Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team’s 5-0 battering of Manchester United was one for the history books but has not yet had chance to assess the enormity of the result.A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.Salah’s treble was the first scored by a Reds player on the ground since Fred Howe in a 5-2 win in November 1936, the club’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'dream of hiring Jurgen Klopp as their manager but have little optimism they can lure him from Liverpool' with his contract at Anfield running until 2024

Barcelona are dreaming of hiring Jurgen Klopp as their manager but are not very optimistic about their chances of bringing the Liverpool boss to the Camp Nou, say reports. The Catalans are currently in a poor run of form under current boss Ronald Koeman and currently sit ninth in LaLiga, with recent reports in Spain suggesting that it is a matter if when, not if, the Dutchman is sacked from his post.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid Game#Atletico Madrid 3 2#Liverpool Coverage Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone slams 'UK falseness' over Klopp complaints

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has dismissed complaints over his handshake snub for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Simeone will come face-to-face with Klopp again at Anfield on Wednesday, two weeks after snubbing the Liverpool manager following his side's 3-2 defeat to the Reds in the Champions League in the Spanish capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Order your Liverpool v Atletico Madrid matchday programme now

If the eye-catching front cover wasn’t enticing enough, inside Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas rate LFC’s European campaign so far and manager Jürgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson analyse the Atletico threat in their respective columns. Elsewhere, the club’s head of nutrition Mona Nemmer lifts the lid on her...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp lauds 'nearly perfect' win over Atletico Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Wednesday's win over Atletico Madrid as a 'nearly perfect' game. The Reds cruised to a 2-0 victory over Atleti, who went down to 10-men in the first half after Felipe's red-card. Klopp's side have now booked their spot in the Champions League knockout stages...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Novibet – Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Offer

It’s Liverpool v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and you don’t want to miss this Novibet free bet offer! Place a £30.00+ bet on Liverpool v Atletico Madrid and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
238
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy