This past off-season, the Toronto Maple Leafs parted ways with a handful of players, including some Leafs that were with the organization for five or more years. It was definitely sad seeing them sign with a new team in the off-season, but it was also inevitable due to the contracts they received from their new teams and the salary cap situation in Toronto, of course. With the departures of the former Leafs, Toronto was forced to replace them by committee with the given cap space after they signed elsewhere.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO