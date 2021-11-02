Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, Sentenced To 2 Years In Federal Prison For Slitting Puppy’s Throat, Then Posting Video To Social Media

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside teen was sentenced to two years in federal prison for slitting a puppy’s throat then posting videos of the dying animal on his social media accounts.

Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, was sentenced Monday to 24 months. He had pleaded guilty on June 3 to a felony count of animal crushing.

The puppy, which had been named Canelo, suffered skull and rib fractures at the hands of Ramos-Corrales, injuries that caused it to keep falling headfirst. Ramos-Corrales recorded video of the injured puppy and posted on his Instagram account, then later slit Canelo’s throat, prosecutors said.

As Canelo bled out and became unconscious on a bathroom floor, prosecutors say Ramos-Corrales recorded a video of the puppy and posted it to Snapchat, making statements like “I’m cold-hearted,” and kicking the dying dog.

According to prosecutors, when law enforcement arrived at the teen’s home, Riverside County Department of Animal Services took custody of the Canelo, who was still alive, but had to be euthanized due to the severity of his injuries.