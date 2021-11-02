CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, Sentenced To 2 Years In Federal Prison For Slitting Puppy’s Throat, Then Posting Video To Social Media

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside teen was sentenced to two years in federal prison for slitting a puppy’s throat then posting videos of the dying animal on his social media accounts.

(credit: Riverside Police Department)

Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, was sentenced Monday to 24 months. He had pleaded guilty on June 3 to a felony count of animal crushing.

The puppy, which had been named Canelo, suffered skull and rib fractures at the hands of Ramos-Corrales, injuries that caused it to keep falling headfirst. Ramos-Corrales recorded video of the injured puppy and posted on his Instagram account, then later slit Canelo’s throat, prosecutors said.

As Canelo bled out and became unconscious on a bathroom floor, prosecutors say Ramos-Corrales recorded a video of the puppy and posted it to Snapchat, making statements like “I’m cold-hearted,” and kicking the dying dog.

According to prosecutors, when law enforcement arrived at the teen’s home, Riverside County Department of Animal Services took custody of the Canelo, who was still alive, but had to be euthanized due to the severity of his injuries.

Comments / 53

Lucinda Morales
3d ago

A person who abuses and kills animals will eventually move onto people. He going to continue to be a danger to the community should he be released.

Jane
4d ago

this kid needs deep therapy. serial killer in the making. watch out when he's released.

Livingmydream
4d ago

he should get 2 years of intensive psychotherapy. prison is going to make him a skilled killer. giving him 2 years of criminal education.

