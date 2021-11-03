Raiders release Henry Ruggs after deadly, DUI crash in Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III Tuesday night, hours after Las Vegas authorities charged him with a felony DUI in a fiery car crash that killed one woman and her dog Tuesday morning.

Ruggs and a passenger in his car were hospitalized after the crash. After doctors discharged him Tuesday, Ruggs went to a Las Vegas jail ahead of a court hearing Wednesday. He faces multiple felony charges because of the crash.

Around 3:40 a.m., the 22-year-old first-round draft pick out of Alabama crashed a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a 2013 Toyota Rav4 at an intersection about five miles west of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Accident investigators, who spent hours reconstructing the scene Tuesday, said both vehicles had been heading north when the Corvette slid out of its lane and slammed into the Rav4. The Toyota exploded into flames, killing the driver and her dog, first responders said.

Ruggs’ was reportedly traveling at 156 mph right before the crash. and hit the woman's car at 127 mph, according to KLAS-TV .

Members of the Clark County Fire Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department work the scene of a fatal accident on November 2, 2021. Photo credit Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Clark County firefighters attempted to save the driver but said she was trapped in the car. Authorities initially identified the woman as being 23 years old, but she was later identified as Tina Tintor. Her dog was also killed in the crash.

First responders took Ruggs and his female passenger, later identified as his girlfriend 22-year-old Jiara Kilgo-Washington, to a hospital but said Ruggs’ injuries were not life-threatening. Kilgo-Washington, however, is reportedly in serious condition.

A Toyota RAV4 at left and a Chevrolet Corvette that were involved in a fatal accident are shown on November 2, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo credit Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Investigators said prior to going to the hospital, Ruggs showed signs of being impaired or under the influence while still at the scene. Their observation led police to charge Ruggs with a DUI causing death.

Nevada drivers are ineligible for probation if convicted for a deadly DUI and can serve sentences of two to 20 years in state prison.

During an investigation inside Ruggs' car, police discovered an iPhone and a gun, which was located in the passenger-side floorboard.

The Raiders and the NFL released statements Tuesday afternoon.

“We are devastated by the loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the Las Vegas team said. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

“We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”

During his time playing for the University of Alabama, Ruggs would throw up a three-finger salute every time he made a touchdown in honor of his best friend, Rodney Scott, who died in a car crash in 2017.

Ruggs’ attorneys asked “everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

