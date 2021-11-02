Many voters are wondering what happens if the late Joe Wise prevails in Tuesday’s race for Allegheny County Council?

Wise, the Republican candidate in that race, passed away on Saturday, although his name is still on the ballot in today's election.

A 1983 graduate of Moon Area High School, Wise was seeking the District 1 seat.

Allegheny County Council President Patrick Catena tells the KDKA Radio Morning Show that if Wise ends up winning, the Republican Caucus on Council would basically have 30 days to fill the vacancy from the date that Wise would have officially been sworn in January.

“At that point, whoever they pick and whoever gets confirmed by council would be obviously be in that seat for a little under two years, and then they would have to run in a special election in basically 2023 for the remaining two years,” said Catena.

Wise is running against Democrat Jack Betkowski of Ross Township. ​