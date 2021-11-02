CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 90% Of Baltimore City Teachers Vaccinated Against COVID-19, District Says

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqUja_0ckb9wsY00

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With Baltimore City Public Schools’ vaccine mandate going into effect, the vast majority of the school district’s teachers and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the district said Tuesday.

More than 85% of staff have been vaccinated, including over 90% of the district’s teachers and 97% of its principals, according to figures provided by a school district spokesperson, who estimated Baltimore City Public Schools has more vaccinated teachers than any of its peers in Maryland.

The school district on Sept. 20 imposed a deadline, giving educators and staff until November to either get the vaccine or obtain an exemption — or they could risk disciplinary consequences, which could be as severe as losing their job.

“I think everybody should get vaccinated,” Baltimore resident Roxanne Rehack said. “The science has proven that vaccinations are the only way that we are going to stop Covid.”

In a statement Tuesday, a district spokesperson said some staffers have applied for religious or medical exemptions, which are being handled on a case-by-case basis. The district’s human resources office will follow up with unvaccinated individuals who haven’t sought an exemption.

As for the disciplinary action, BCPS director of communications Andre Riley said, “That could go up to termination, but that’s not our goal.”

Of the school district’s 5,200 teachers, more than 90% have been vaccinated.

In Howard County, which also requires school staff to provide proof of vaccination or undergo routine testing, over 90% of staff have been vaccinated. That’s significantly higher than 52% of teachers who have been vaccinated in Harford County, which doesn’t have a vaccine mandate.

Like Harford, Carroll County doesn’t require school employees to get vaccinated. That school district  said 85% of staff have been vaccinated.

In Baltimore County schools, about 95% of employees have either provided proof of vaccination or signed up for routine test, a spokesperson told WJZ.

City residents who spoke with WJZ on Tuesday were split over whether the vaccine should be required.

“It’s a safety precaution,” one parent said. “That’s how I look at it. It’s something that should be done.”

“It’s still a choice on them. They have to make that choice,” another said.

But for some, vaccines are a no-brainer.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Carol Calvert said. “Enough is enough with this foolishness. We need to be firm that this is the life-saving safety measure, and we all need to do it.”

Comments / 0

 

Related
CBS Baltimore

‘Peace of Mind’ Parents Rush To Get Appointments At Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sharla Chinniah jumped at the chance to get her 10-year-old son Joshua the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharla is a nurse and jumped at the chance to get a vaccine appointment for her 10yo son—who just got his first #CovidVaccine dose. @wjz #COVID19 #Maryland pic.twitter.com/Xkcb6TmgXw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2021 “I’m a nurse and I want my kids to have a chance to be normal at school and not have any worries about getting sick or getting other people sick,” Chinniah told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She said the appointment went smoothly. Chinniah initially tried to get one through a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Parents, Kids Line Up At Convention Center For Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of children between the ages 5 and 11 lined up with their parents outside the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday morning to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.wa “It felt great. It went great. He didn’t squirm. He didn’t cry. Everything, it just went really well,” said Tia Fore, who got get son vaccinated at the clinic. Five- to 11-year-olds can now get vaccinated after federal health officials cleared the way for doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group earlier in the week. “This is the next big step in us taking on the pandemic and getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

For Second Time In 20 Years, Baltimore County Woman Recognized For Volunteerism

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Catholic Charities of Baltimore is celebrating a Baltimore County grandmother for her decades of volunteer service. For nearly three decades, Geri Olsen has dedicated her life to helping children with significant emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges at St. Vincent’s Villa in Timonium. Now, she’s being honored with Catholic Charities of Baltimore’s Distinguished Service Award. Charity and volunteerism are nothing new for Olsen, who demonstrated selflessness even while she was a teen attending Franklin High School. “They said ‘If you had $1 million to spend on Christmas, a gift, what would it be? And who would it go to?'” Olsen...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

County-By-County: Where Marylanders Can Get Children Vaccinated Against COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, jurisdictions across the Baltimore region announced clinics to administer shots to children ages 5 to 11. Here’s a list of clinics in the area: Anne Arundel County Anne Arundel County Public Schools will offer pediatric vaccines at 24 elementary schools starting on Nov. 8. Parents can register for appointments at aacps.org/covidvaccines. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m. Jacobsville Elementary School Odenton Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m. Glendale Elementary School Van Bokkelen Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m. Lothian Elementary School Tyler Heights Elementary School Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cape St....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 700 New Cases & 9 Deaths Reported Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .02% to 2.93%. Hospitalizations increased by 221to 530. Of those hospitalized, 391 adults are in acute care and 132 adults are in intensive care. One Child is in acute care and six children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Pediatric Vaccine Clinic To Open At Baltimore Convention Center On Saturday, Scott Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will open in the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott said. Shots are available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to noon, and a parent or guardian must accompany a child to the vaccination clinic and provide proof of identification. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting covax.baltimorecity.gov or call the Baltimore City Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at 443-984-8650. The clinic is being run by a partnership between the Baltimore City Health Department in partnership with the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Five Medicine. “Vaccines are a safe and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Calls Special Session To Adopt Redrawn Maryland Legislative Maps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is calling a special session of the Maryland General Assembly next month to adopt newly drawn legislative and congressional maps. Hogan’s office on Friday announced the governor has signed off on certified maps presented by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The nine-member panel was formed in January with the goal of eliminating gerrymandered districts and drawing new legislative and congressional maps for next year’s elections. In a statement, Hogan called the occasion a “great day for the State of Maryland and for democracy.” “On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express our...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital Holds Community Holiday Toy Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital held its annual holiday community toy shop Saturday. The hospital has held the event for the past eight years. This year, they wanted to bring the toys directly to those in need. Two hundred and fifty families were able to choose two toys and get them gift-wrapped right on the spot. “COVID has really hit hard in Baltimore City and with a lot of our families, so we just wanted to spread cheer a little bit earlier this year,” said Rachana Patini, the hospital’s director of community benefit.   More than 6,000 toys were given out, from games to books, dolls, and puzzles. Mount Washington teamed up with local schools and neighborhood partners to make it happen.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Increases Allocation For Bus Driver Bonuses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County announced a cash bonus Thursday as a way to address the school bus driver shortages occurring throughout the state. Five thousand dollars will be given to new and current bus drivers. The money will be spread out over time but parents and students say there needs to be a solution and one that fixes the problem fast. Marcus Clavery is a ninth-grader at Annapolis High School and on any given morning, he waits for nearly an hour for a bus that sometimes never shows up. “My hands are cold, feet are cold, my whole body is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Area Jurisdictions Announce Plans And Clinics To Vaccinate Children Ages 5 To 11

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to vaccinate young people ages 5 to 11 who are now eligible to receive the shot. Before and after Hogan’s press conference, jurisdictions across the Baltimore region rolled out vaccination appointments and clinics specifically for children. Here’s a rundown. Anne Arundel County Vaccinations for young children will begin Nov. 5, officials said Tuesday. The county health department has 4,950 first doses for children and has said it will prioritize appointments for young people who now qualify for the shot. Two batches of appointments will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

GBMC Nurses Protest Vaccine Mandate At Hospital

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Nurses from Greater Baltimore Medical Center are protesting the hospital’s vaccine mandate, saying their religious and medical exemptions are not being honored. The mandate went into effect last month. A small group of nurses was out in front of the hospital on Thursday with signs. “It was OK for us to work throughout the pandemic and it was OK for us to work without the flu vaccine year after year, but suddenly it’s not OK for us to work now,” nurse Casey Starshine said. Casey Starshine has been a hospice nurse with GBMC for 3 1/2 years and has had...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Exclusive: Mayor Brandon Scott Opens Up About Confronting Baltimore’s Struggles

Listening to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, it becomes abundantly clear that he is a young, energetic, enthusiastic and motivated public servant who governs from the heart. A heart that has a love for a city that he has known all of his life. A city that he knows can be better. Unfortunately, everything is not great in Baltimore. Far too frequently we are seeing scenes of the mayor in the middle of the night, showing up at crime scenes where there are multiple victims. It has become increasingly frustrating for him and police command. So he clocks into work every day, all...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Weighs In On The Congressional Passage Of The Infrastructure Bill

Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– Governor Larry Hogan praised congressional members on Saturday morning after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Hogan released a statement saying, “For seven years, Maryland has been leading on rebuilding crumbling infrastructure and advancing vital investments for the future like cyber security, broadband, and resiliency. Now, this bipartisan bill will put America’s infrastructure on the right track to grow jobs and make our economy competitive for the twenty-first century without raising taxes or adding to the debt, including $6 billion for Maryland to improve transit systems, railways, clean water systems, roads, bridges, and tunnels.” He continued to say, “After...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Waterfront Partnership Of Baltimore Shows Off New Rash Field Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has a new place to hang out, relax, play and take in the city skyline. “It’s awesome. I think it’s great for the kids, it’s great for the city. I have a little boy now, so he’s out here running around. So it’s a lot of fun for the neighborhood,” said Max Lavine of Baltimore. Packed with playgrounds, an adventure and nature park, a shade lawn, a pavilion, and a skate park, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find something you enjoy at the new Rash Field Park. “I was here at 9 a.m. this morning. The park was filled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Child-size Covid Vaccine Doses Arrive In Maryland As State Gears Up To Vaccinate Kids

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vaccine doses for children ages five to 11 have already been shipped to Maryland. Some are going directly to pharmacies and pediatricians. The state is also helping to coordinate vaccine clinics at schools. “We’re very excited about it. I can’t tell you how great this is. Parents are going to be relieved,” Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “Their children are going to get a safe vaccine that protects them.” Here is the letter from Howard County’s Health officer with the latest information on how they plan to vaccinate children once the CDC gives...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Rash Field Park Celebrates Grand Reopening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Families are invited to enjoy new amenities at Rash Field Park in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, which celebrated its grand opening Friday. Children from Solo Gibbs Recreation Center joined city and state officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the culmination of a years-long, $16.8 million effort to breathe new life into the waterfront park. Starting on Saturday, visitors to the park will now be greeted by an adventure park and nature park for children, a newly installed skate park and a shaded lawn where people can sit and enjoy views of the city’s skyline. “Recreation plays a huge role in the development...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

What Could Climate Change Mean For Baltimore And Maryland?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can already see what climate change looks like in Maryland, from catastrophic flooding in Ellicott City to the tornado that recently tore through Anne Arundel County. So far in 2021, we’ve seen a total of 52 days with temperatures 90 degrees or higher in the Baltimore area. By 2080, scientists say, the weather here in Baltimore will feel more like that of Mississippi. “Climate change is real,” Dr. Peter Goodwin, president of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, told WJZ. “It’s happening and it’s human induced.” While it might be easy to confuse climate with weather, Dr....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers Retiring After 31 Years With Agency

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police Chief Lisa Myers is retiring after 31 years with the Howard County Police Department, three of them at the head of the agency. Myers, who made history in 2019 when she became the first African-American chief of police in Howard County, is set to retire at the end of the month, county staff said Wednesday. There’s no word yet on a successor or interim replacement. During her time running the police department, Myers has “gone above and beyond” to keep the community safe, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Her commitment to community policing and efforts to...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Finance Director Henry Raymond To Retire After 37 Years With City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City announced on Wednesday the retirement of finance director Henry Raymond, effective March 31, 2021. As the Director of the Department of Finance, Raymond is responsible for the overall financial operations of the city. Raymond’s priority is to is to serve as a strategic business advisor to Mayor Brandon Scott. The city said Raymond, who has served Baltimore for 37 years, played a critical role in pension reform, protecting the City’s bond ratings, and other key financial management. Raymond has also balanced the last eight city budgets. The city said that in an official letter, Raymond thanked the city and his staff for their help and support over the years. A search is already underway for Raymond’s replacement, the city said, and the next Director of Finance will play a key role in furthering one of Mayor Scott’s priorities in office: responsible stewardship of city resources.        
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

This Year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree Is From Elkton, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City has been an icon of holiday cheer for over 80 years, and for the first time ever, the tree will be from Maryland. The center said the tree, a 79-foot Norway Spruce, will be cut in Elkton in Cecil County next Thursday. Rockefeller Christmas Tree at home in Elkton, Courtesy, The Rockefeller Center The tree will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 13, and it will be lit with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights — using five miles of wiring — on Dec. 1. The tree is topped with a Swarovski star designed by Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The center said the star has 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.
MARYLAND STATE
