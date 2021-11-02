CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwoods women crowned conference champions

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege of the Redwoods hosted the Golden Valley Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday, with mixed fortunes for the home teams. The CR women placed five runners in the top nine to take the team championship, while a young CR men’s team, which came into the event with realistic ambitions of...

humboldtsports.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WANE 15

Carroll girls crowned team champions at cross country semi-state

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll girls cross country outran the competition coming in first as a team, winning a semi-state title Saturday morning at Huntington University. Angola’s Izaiah Steury finished first individually in the boys’ race with a time of 15:09.2, which was 32.1 seconds faster than second place. For the girls, Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDIR crowns 20221 Midnight Madness Grand Champion

MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (October 25th, 2021) – The 2021 Late Model Performance Midnight Madness series was filled with rainy Friday nights early in the season with the first handful of events raining out. However, as the summer heated up, so did the racing action. Stellar car counts and fierce competition made up for everything that mother […] The post MDIR crowns 20221 Midnight Madness Grand Champion appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MOTORSPORTS
pressboxonline.com

eGaming Champions Crowned At Frederick High School Event

In partnership with the U.S. Army and County Sports Zone, PressBox facilitated an eGaming tournament at Frederick High School Oct. 22. Next Level Gaming and Entertainment was on site with its gaming truck, allowing students to compete in perfect conditions. The inside of the trailer included comfortable gaming chairs and multiple consoles, while the crowd outside was able to watch the action through a livestream.
FREDERICK, MD
Herald and News

A 'fast' Tech women's basketball team sets sights on conference crown

Last spring was an “odd, odd time,” Scott Meredith said. The Oregon Tech women’s basketball team — coached by Meredith — worked through a shortened and strange 10-game spring schedule which they finished at 6-4. For a team “used to playing when it’s frozen outside,” the 80-degree days could be...
BASKETBALL
WFMJ.com

Hickory Girls Golf crowned 2A State Champions!

The Hickory Girls golf team has captured the Class 2A PIAA State Championship from Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pennsylvania. The Lady Hornets finished with a team total 225 points, placing ahead of runner up Greensburg CC (239). The Hornets were led by Sasha Petrochko, who birdied four holes...
YORK, PA
Garden City News

Garden City Recreation softball champions crowned

After a hard fought season, the Garden City Recreation and Parks Adult Softball Leagues recently wrapped up its summer season. Special thanks to all team managers for their dedication and organization in leading their teams during the season. In the Women’s Division the Ball Busters led by Kerri Spieler defeated...
GARDEN CITY, NY
bowdoinorient.com

Women’s volleyball leading conference

The women’s volleyball team currently sits in first place in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) with a 7-1 in-conference record and a 17-4 overall record. Heading into the playoffs, the team has won 13 of its last 14 matches—including the last five in a row—and is a contender to host the first game of the NESCAC tournament.
BOWDOIN, ME
Herald-Press

Volleyball roundup: Undefeated Cayuga crowned district champions

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats celebrated their district championship and undefeated district stretch with a straight set sweep of the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday – 25-8, 25-12, 25-16. The Ladycats finished district 14-0 with 13 of those games coming in a sweep. Palestine 3, Cayuga 0. CAYUGA – The Palestine...
CAYUGA, TX
kenosha.com

Italian American Bocce Club crowns champions

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Jon Olson Jr. is a gifted athlete — a former high school quarterback and flame-throwing pitcher — who dominated...
KENOSHA, WI
WFMJ.com

Mercer boys and girls crowned District 10 Champions!

The Mercer Mustangs girls soccer team has been crowned the District 10 Champions, after defeating Seneca, 5-3 in a shootout. With the win, the Lady Mustangs are in the PIAA Championship Tournament, which begins on Nov. 9 with the first round. The full bracket can be found here. This is...
SOCCER
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon wraps up conference crown

Mt. Lebanon wrapped up its first undefeated regular season since 2010 and solidified its No. 1 seeding in the WPIAL 6A football playoffs by defeating Baldwin, 35-7, in its Quad Conference finale. “Winning the conference was one of our goals,” Lebo head coach Bob Palko said. “Our approach each week,...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
humboldtsports.com

Hoopa defense gets another shutout, as Warriors win at Mack

On Tuesday night, they won at McKinleyville High, defeating the Panthers 6-0 in a make-up game from two weeks ago. The victory was the second straight for the Warriors, who also shut out Ferndale 14-0 on Friday night. With the win, Hoopa improves to 2-3 in the Little 4 and...
HOOPA, CA
worldofwarcraft.com

MDI’s Global Finals Champion Team is Crowned!

In what proved to be a scary-good Global Finals, Echo prevailed as the champion with $150,000 (USD) prizing and the Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) gold medals!. The most winning team in MDI history, and now four-time champions, Echo has continued their incredible run after defeating Aster.Y 3-1 in the MDI Global Finals. Aster.Y, the first team out of China to make a top 2 in MDI history, will receive the silver medals while Ambition, winners of the Season 2 Last Stand Tournament to qualify for the Global Finals, will take home bronze. Heading into the Lower Finals when Aster.Y faced off Ambition to advance to the Grand Finals, AutomaticJak wasn’t mincing his words as he declared this to be “the most competitive Global Finals that we’ve ever had. The best teams that we’ve ever had, across the board.”
VIDEO GAMES
Shropshire Star

Lee Morgan crowned champion in dramatic finale

A dramatic season finale at Snetterton racing circuit saw Shropshire’s Perpetuum motorsport driver Lee Morgan take the 2021 F1000 championship. Mr Morgan, from Telford, is celebrating with his team mate Andrew Wheals, from Whitchurch, after he was crowned champion at the weekend - despite some engine difficulties. “I can’t thank...
MOTORSPORTS
News-Topic

Panthers claim 4th consecutive conference crown

Wednesday’s meeting between South Caldwell and Hibriten was more than a season finale and a rivalry game. If the Spartans could manage an upset, not only would they get a signature win over one of the best 3A teams in the state, they could possibly improve their RPI rating enough to at least get into the 4A playoff discussion. The Panthers were looking for their fourth consecutive conference championship to springboard them into the postseason.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
humboldtsports.com

Strong showing for Eureka girls at Trinity Invitational

Charlotte Leonard and Miriam Mende continued their impressive seasons in cross country by leading a strong showing for the Eureka girls at the Trinity Invitational over the weekend. The Loggers placed first in the team event, giving them some momentum heading into this weekend’s H-DNL championships at the Arcata Marsh.
EUREKA, CA
Jonesboro Sun

Conference crown within reach for Hurricane

JONESBORO — Coach Randy Coleman directed his team’s attention earlier this week to the scoreboard at Cooksey-Johns Field and the sign listing Jonesboro’s conference championships in football. Jonesboro has won 13 conference championships on the gridiron, the most recent in 2016. The Hurricane could add 2021 to the board tonight...
JONESBORO, AR
411mania.com

Freelance Underground The Final Phase Results: New Champion Crowned, More

Freelance Underground held its latest show, The Final Phase, on Saturday night in Itasca, Illinois featuring a new FU Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. GPA. * Harlow O’Hara def. Blair Onyx. * FU...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion Crowned

Jordynne Grace won the Impact Digital Media Championship against John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Chelsea Green, and Madison Rayne at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory. Grace hit the grace driver on Skyler to win via pinfall. The match was a six-way intergender match with the competitors making their...
WWE

