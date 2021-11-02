Redwoods women crowned conference champions

In what proved to be a scary-good Global Finals, Echo prevailed as the champion with $150,000 (USD) prizing and the Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) gold medals!. The most winning team in MDI history, and now four-time champions, Echo has continued their incredible run after defeating Aster.Y 3-1 in the MDI Global Finals. Aster.Y, the first team out of China to make a top 2 in MDI history, will receive the silver medals while Ambition, winners of the Season 2 Last Stand Tournament to qualify for the Global Finals, will take home bronze. Heading into the Lower Finals when Aster.Y faced off Ambition to advance to the Grand Finals, AutomaticJak wasn’t mincing his words as he declared this to be “the most competitive Global Finals that we’ve ever had. The best teams that we’ve ever had, across the board.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO