Harrison Ford had a serious stroke of luck last week when his lost credit card was returned to the police by a good samaritan. The actor was on vacation in Sicily during a break from filming Indiana Jones 5 in Italy when he lost one of his credit cards. On Thursday, a German tourist stumbled across the card with Ford’s name on it and turned it into the local police station in Mondello, a seaside borough of Palermo, Sicily, according to the Associated Press. Those police then tracked down the action star who was staying at a nearby resort to return his lost property. It’s unclear whether or not he even knew it had been lost, but Ford posed for photographs with the police nonetheless, smiling and holding up the misplaced card for the camera.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO