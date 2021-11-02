Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron misses practice Tuesday

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday night. GOLD STAR: Who else but Patrice Bergeron? He had the worst start of his NHL career with zero goals in the first seven games, but he exploded with four goals, including three on the power play, in a game for the second time in his NHL career. The three PP goals were all from his bumper spot as Brad Marchand was finding him in his sweet offensive spot and then the final was a transition goal in the third period that shot through the five hole of Thomas Greiss. Now Bergeron goes from the worst start of his NHL career to tied for the team lead in goals, and it really underscores why it wasn’t worth worrying too much about No. 37 given how strange the spaced-out early season schedule has been for the Black and Gold. Certainly, it makes Tony Mazz and Jim Murray look like a couple of rent-a-host jabronis for questioning Bergeron’s heart on Felger & Mazz this afternoon on the 98.5 flagship radio station of the Boston Bruins.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO