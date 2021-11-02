CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron misses practice Tuesday

By Ty Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruins captain Patrice Bergeron was given an extra day off Tuesday, as the 36-year-old was not on the ice for Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “He was just given a maintenance day,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said when asked about Bergeron’s status. “He’ll be with us tomorrow.”....

