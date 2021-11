Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges shared an update regarding the undisclosed October 15 threat to Naperville North High School at last night’s board meeting. Naperville police, among other agencies, identified a juvenile offender from another state as being the person responsible for the threat. The investigation is ongoing. Bridges said they plan to “seek justice to the fullest extent allowed by the law.” That day, school was shortened and students were released home at staggered times.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO