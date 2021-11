Last winter, ski resorts in the U.S. were quick to embrace COVID-friendly adjustments—food trucks, pop-up outdoor dining and seating, reservation requirements for both mountain access and (often severely limited) indoor dining—contributing to a semblance of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal year. There’s just as much exciting news this year, as well as the long-awaited return of aprés ski. If you’re planning a ski vacation this year, here’s what you need to know about the most highly anticipated openings at resorts around the country.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO