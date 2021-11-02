7 injured including child when car plows into restaurant

Editor’s note: The number of victims was updated in this story after the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department revised its patient tally , and the Mustang driver’s age has also been corrected.

SAN DIEGO — Seven people were hospitalized, including a pregnant mother and her 3-year-old child, when a car plowed into a restaurant Tuesday in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash just east of Interstate 805 occurred shortly after noon, when a motorist heading south on 47th Street at high speed failed to stop for a red light at Logan Avenue, according to San Diego police. In the intersection, the speeding driver’s car crashed into the passenger side of a westbound vehicle, sending it smashing into Fresheria at 4687 Logan Avenue, Officer John Buttle said.

The 21-year-old driver who ran the stop light got out of her crumpled car and ran off, Buttle said.

Paramedics took the victims, five of whom were seriously hurt, to hospitals for treatment of various injuries, the city agency reported. The patients included customers of the eatery and two people who were in the car that crashed into the building, according to police.

Among those with major injuries was the passenger of the Honda sedan, who suffered a fractured pelvis, police said. FOX 5 was told the pregnant mother at the crash site was fine, and her child suffered minor lacerations.

None of the restaurant’s employees were physically hurt. Emily Gomez was taking an order at the counter from a 60-year-old customer when the car slammed through the building.

“As soon as I turned around like this to give her a napkin, the car crashed and like slammed her against the counter and our wall. And I just saw blood everywhere and heard her screaming for help,” Gomez said. “I went and kneeled down and started crying and I started telling everybody, ‘Please get her out, please get her out.'”

Officers found the alleged hit-and-run driver a short distance from the crash site and took her into custody, Buttle said. Her name was not immediately available.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis and City News Service contributed to this story.

