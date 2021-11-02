CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TrZf_0ckb76I700

Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

“Men, women and children legally entering or returning to the United States at a designated port of entry should not be arbitrarily held and questioned solely based on their religion, ethnicity, or national origin,” the lawmakers wrote.

Many of those detained in the days after the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani were U.S. citizens and some had even been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.

At the time, CBP said it had not targeted Iranian-Americans based on their country of origin or issued any such directive to its officers. Instead, the agency blamed the detainments for as long as 12 hours on reduced staffing because of the holiday season and increased traffic.

But a month after the incident, then-CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan said that border officials in Washington state “got a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers following the drone strike.

He added, “we corrected that right away.”

But Jayapal and DelBene are asking for more recognition and details of the detainments that took place between Jan. 5-6 as the U.S. was teetering on the brink of a war with Iran.

The letter makes the request for a formal apology from CBP in response to a Jan. 5, 2020 tweet in which the agency denied that Iranian Americans were being subjected to increased scrutiny in the screening process.

The Democratic lawmakers also ask for the “prompt publication” of an internal report that described what took place at the border crossing on those days. And finally, the letter asked for the agency to hold a press conference “to publicly renounce their actions, and commit to changes moving forward.”

The deadline stated for these requests is Jan. 5, 2022, the second anniversary of the detainments.

“In conjunction with the Iranian community, we eagerly await the development and release of a corrective action plan to assure that these events do not recur,” the letter read.

——— Associated Press writer Gene Johnson in Seattle, Washington, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is all-in for open borders

Until recently, there was still hope the Biden administration would reverse course and bring law and order back to the southern border. Those hopes were annihilated on Oct. 29, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a curt, four-page memo terminating, once again, Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols. Before the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Deportees despair despite US-Mexico border reopening

Families separated by the pandemic are planning joyful reunions when the Mexican-US border reopens on Monday, but not Martin Figueroa, who left his "mind and soul" behind when he was deported. He is one of a number of Mexicans who lived legally in the United States until, due to legal offenses, they were sent back to a country that no longer feels like home. "It's sad to know that many will be able to cross, but I won't," Figueroa, 52, said in the simple room he rents in the border city of Tijuana after being expelled in 2018. The deportees left behind families, friends and -- in the case of war veterans -- financial benefits and the comrades they fought alongside in countries including Vietnam and Iraq.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
abc17news.com

Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved the speedy construction of a $402 million barrier on the European Union member’s border with Belarus to stop the increasing flow of migrants. Lawmakers voted on the measure Friday and now it only needs the approval from the nation’s president, a government ally. Poland is accusing the Belarusian regime of encouraging and aiding migrants from the Middle East and Africa to seek entry to the EU through its territory to destabilize the whole bloc. A number of migrants have died from exhaustion near the border, which consists of forests, bogs and a river. Poland has built a razor-wire fence on the border but it has failed to stop the flow of migrants.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossing#Iranian Americans#U S Canada Border#Iranians#Cbp#Democratic
news4sanantonio.com

Republican lawmakers renew demands for Fauci's resignation

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

270 Families Separated At U.S. Mexico Border Under Trump Administration Remain Separated

According to a federal court filing yesterday, attorneys are trying to reach parents of 270 migrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S. Mexico border under the Trump administration. The filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union is part of an effort to identify and reunite families three years after the zero-tolerance policy was created under the former President. Since September, the parents of 33 children have been found. According to the filing, 58 children have been reunited with their families under the Biden administration. The administration also launched a website last month to help reunite families, together.gov provides a registration form for families seeking to reunite and also provides information for attorneys as well as who qualifies.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Border GOP lawmakers urge Dem leaders to pull immigration provisions from spending bill, citing migrant crisis

FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers from border states on Wednesday wrote to Democratic congressional leaders, urging them to pull controversial immigration provisions -- including amnesty for illegal immigrants -- from the Democratic spending bill before Congress, warning that it will exacerbate the crisis at the southern border. The letter, led...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

441K+
Followers
112K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy