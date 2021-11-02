Clouds increase Wednesday, rainy, quite cool into Thursday

Acadiana's pleasant fall weather pattern will take a little break into Thursday as our next weather-maker will bring clouds Wednesday, and showers and breezy and much cooler conditions Wednesday night into Thursday.

In the near term, look for another fair and cool evening with temperatures by Wednesday morning bottoming-out in the low-mid 50s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of an upper level disturbance that will be rolling southeastward out of the Rockies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This feature will induce shower activity first in Texas Wednesday, with activity spilling into the Acadiana region Wednesday night (40%) into early Thursday (60%).

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, breezy and cooler conditions will develop into Thursday with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s Wednesday, back down into the 50s Wednesday night, and perhaps staying mostly in the 50s Thursday thanks to the shower activity and lingering cloud cover.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Add that our winds will get breezier into Thursday, it will feel quite cool...in fact, Thursday is looking to be a coolest day so far this fall, feeling more December or January, so jackets and sweaters (in addition to some rain gear) should be back in full force!

Sunshine is expected to return Friday into the weekend with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s while overnight/morning lows dip into the refreshing mid-40s.

Enjoy this weekend's weather as the following weekend is looking a little more unsettled.

See that KATC 10 Day Forecas t for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

