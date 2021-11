This classic Panel Truck has some serious upgrades. In 1937, Ford had a pretty good formula working for it. It pioneered in the American auto industry, and was making challengers do some serious work to keep up. The looks of the 1937 line got a lot more rounded than before, with convex hoods and side grilles wrapped around the nose. This year of the brand’s evolution is a notable one, and no proper Ford collection is complete without a show quality 1937 Ford in its presence. Examples like this 1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck is a perfect candidate to bring home.

