Wizards of the Coast is expanding upon returning Magic: The Gathering mechanics within Innistrad: Crimson Vow while introducing three new ones. Scheduled to digitally launch on Nov. 11 and globally on Nov. 19, Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) will contain a total of six mechanics. The MTG set is a continuation of the events that happened during MID, centered around Olivia Voldaren’s wedding and the Gatewatch attempting to bring back daylight to the plane of Innistrad. The returning Magic mechanics are Day/Night, Disturb, and Exploit. The three new VOW mechanics are Blood Token, Cleave, and Training.

