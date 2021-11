Pokemon GO trainers are looking to take a lesson from Abra and teleport around the map. “Teleporting” trainers have been a phenomenon in Pokemon GO since its release in July 2016. Niantic Labs’ augmented reality game relies heavily on location services of its users’ handheld devices in order to tailor content to them. Certain Pokemon only appear in specific regions alongside unique map markers that offer rewards, encounters, and more. Therefore, trainers who can “teleport” themselves around to these different regions can take advantage of the game’s mechanics wherever they are.

