Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on the academy coaching staff. Five of the seven goals Chelsea put past Norwich on Saturday were scored by academy graduates. Tuchel told the club's website: "The Academy is full of quality coaches and quality leaders and the guys who come from the Academy through to our team and onto our pitch are all of the same spirit and same attitude - humble guys who know what it is to play for Chelsea.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO