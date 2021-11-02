CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study suggests SARS-CoV-2 spreading widely within wild deer population

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, researchers found that many wild deer in Michigan had antibodies that suggested the animals had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It was a significant cause for concern, as a large population of susceptible animals could act as a reservoir that allows the virus to...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 45

Kirk Kolden
4d ago

wow!! I thought I just had to look out for bear, mountain lion, and wolves, when I walk to my stand. Now I have to worry about a covid deer attacking me, and giving me covid. what's next?? A porcupine with STD's?

Reply
18
CEN CAL
4d ago

No Worries Fish n Game Is Going To Be Doing Free Testing For The Deer So Far An Estimated 35 % Of Deer in Central California Have Popped In For Testing.

Reply
6
Guest
4d ago

But of course it is 🤣🤣. Deer hunting season is drawing near. Remove that pleasure/hobby from many people too.

Reply
6
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
