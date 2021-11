SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full-team practices, the team announced Monday. Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, played in just 39 games during a rookie year that was cut short in large part due to a right meniscal tear suffered on April 10. While it's still unclear when Wiseman will be able to return to the floor given that he still hasn't been cleared to scrimmage, both Wiseman and Warriors coach Steve Kerr are pleased with the progress the 20-year-old big man is making.

