CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading the Jets' Trade For OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QAlv_0ckb2Xgc00

It wasn't a splashy move for the Jets, but trading for offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Chiefs is looking like a solid acquisition.

New York added the veteran guard before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, sending backup tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in the deal.

We know what the Jets are getting off the field in Duvernay-Tardif. He has a medical degree and opted out of last season to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what is New York getting up front between the lines?

Even if the guard hasn't played since the 2019 season, he's healthy now and poised to provide some depth and competition in New York's offensive line room.

That in mind, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated praised the Jets for this move while grading each trade deadline deal on Tuesday...

Grade for Jets: A-

Grade for Chiefs: C-

This is a fun player-for-player swap that gives the Jets something they desperately need: more offensive line help. Duvernay-Tardif seems to fit the mold of what general manager Joe Douglas is looking for. His entire front is packed full of heady grinders who can eventually ease the mental dirty work necessary for Zach Wilson to succeed up front. While Duvernay-Tardif is aging out of his peak window, he is a worthwhile gamble after he became expendable in Kansas City after a handful of solid seasons. That unit is better than people are talking about right now.

Brown is a former converted wide receiver with solid hands who has not been able to see the field on the Jets’ roster, but could be there to supplant rookie Noah Gray, who has seen some increased usage as a No. 2 tight end in recent weeks.

It's also worth noting that New York's starting right guard Greg Van Roten has struggled over the first eight weeks of this season. Depending on how quickly Duvernay-Tardif can adjust to this new offense, perhaps the ex-Chiefs lineman is a better option at the position going forward, providing protection for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson (or backup extraordinaire Mike White).

Duvernay-Tardif's playing time going forward will have an impact on this trade's grade as well. Brown didn't factor into New York's offense, but he was a consistent contributor on special teams.

Either way, both those two players involved in this trade are free agents at the end of this season. For the Jets, it never hurts to have an additional experienced asset on the offensive line.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Duvernay-Tardif acquired by Jets from KC for offensive line depth

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent last year on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, but for the Jets this year, he’ll be part of a very different line of protection. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, a right guard who opted out last season to practice as a doctor in a long-term care facility in his native Canada, was traded to the Jets from Kansas City Tuesday for backup tight end Daniel Brown, who also plays on special teams. Duvernay-Tardif hasn’t played since starting for Kansas City in their 2019 Super Bowl victory – firstly due to the pandemic, then a broken hand this preseason, and then after getting ousted by rookie Trey Smith.
NFL
News-Democrat

Gone from KC Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif was an inspiration who’ll always be treasured here

Some years ago, a recruiter for a major college football program half-jokingly told me, “You can’t win with doctors and lawyers.”. Presumably, the point was that those aspiring to careers requiring such academic rigor would be distracted or otherwise less intense and invested in the harsh essentials of football. However...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews shares touching Patrick Mahomes moment after fan controversy

Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#The Jets#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#Chiefs#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

DeSean Jackson Announces Decision On NFL Future

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that DeSean Jackson would be allowed to seek a trade partner. However, the Rams were unable to find a taker for the veteran wide receiver before this Tuesday’s deadline. Fortunately for Jackson, he’ll still have a chance for a fresh start this season....
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7

These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
NFL
NESN.com

Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Eats This Unusual Meal Before Every Game

That’s been New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to pregame meal since his time at Alabama, as he explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”. Jones keeps things consistent, too. That unconventional trio of foods is on his personal menu before each and every game. 1 p.m. kickoff, 4 p.m., primetime — doesn’t matter.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
260
Followers
349
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy