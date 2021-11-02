Alabama Soccer's Season Possibly Ends in Loss to Ole Miss at SEC Tournament

For the first time in program history, Alabama soccer earned a first round bye in the SEC Tournament but could not take advantage of the opportunity.

It literally came down to the last second for the six-seed Crimson Tide in the 1-0 loss to three-seed Ole Miss in Orange Beach. Alabama was pressing the Rebels hard for the final 15 minutes of the game.

Allie Berk sent a shot across the front of the goal with seconds left, but there were no Crimson Tide players there to send it into the back of the net.

"Proud of our team today," Alabama head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "We started a little slower than we wanted. Not sure if it was nerves or what, but once we settled into the game, I thought we played well. Loved our fight all the way until the final whistle. We nearly had the equalizer in the final seconds."

An early goal by Molly Martin from Ole Miss at the 10' mark held up for the entire game for the Rebels. Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus had some incredible saves late in the second half to preserve the shutout and showed why she was the SEC goalkeeper of the year for the second year in a row.

Alabama struggled to get shots on goal in the first half. The Crimson Tide came into the tournament third in the conference in corner kicks per game, but did not attempt any in the first half. They earned five corner kicks in the second half, but could not convert any into goals.

Even though Alabama shot more goals in the second half, the Rebels outshot the Crimson Tide 14-12 in the game. Macy Clem, Felicia Knox, Riley Tanner and Berk all led Alabama with two shot attempts.

Alabama's fate is now in the hands of the NCAA tournament committee. With the SEC tournament loss to Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide now stands at 10-9-1 overall which will more than likely leave them out of the tournament, even after a recent upset win over Auburn.

"I think we put ourselves in a great position to be considered for NCAA Tournament," Hart added. "Our RPI is in the 40s at the moment. We played one of the toughest schedules in the country. We finished tied for fifth in a very good league and had two big wins over LSU and Auburn.”