CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Alabama Soccer's Season Possibly Ends in Loss to Ole Miss at SEC Tournament

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

For the first time in program history, Alabama soccer earned a first round bye in the SEC Tournament but could not take advantage of the opportunity.

It literally came down to the last second for the six-seed Crimson Tide in the 1-0 loss to three-seed Ole Miss in Orange Beach. Alabama was pressing the Rebels hard for the final 15 minutes of the game.

Allie Berk sent a shot across the front of the goal with seconds left, but there were no Crimson Tide players there to send it into the back of the net.

"Proud of our team today," Alabama head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "We started a little slower than we wanted. Not sure if it was nerves or what, but once we settled into the game, I thought we played well. Loved our fight all the way until the final whistle. We nearly had the equalizer in the final seconds."

An early goal by Molly Martin from Ole Miss at the 10' mark held up for the entire game for the Rebels. Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus had some incredible saves late in the second half to preserve the shutout and showed why she was the SEC goalkeeper of the year for the second year in a row.

Alabama struggled to get shots on goal in the first half. The Crimson Tide came into the tournament third in the conference in corner kicks per game, but did not attempt any in the first half. They earned five corner kicks in the second half, but could not convert any into goals.

Even though Alabama shot more goals in the second half, the Rebels outshot the Crimson Tide 14-12 in the game. Macy Clem, Felicia Knox, Riley Tanner and Berk all led Alabama with two shot attempts.

Alabama's fate is now in the hands of the NCAA tournament committee. With the SEC tournament loss to Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide now stands at 10-9-1 overall which will more than likely leave them out of the tournament, even after a recent upset win over Auburn.

"I think we put ourselves in a great position to be considered for NCAA Tournament," Hart added. "Our RPI is in the 40s at the moment. We played one of the toughest schedules in the country. We finished tied for fifth in a very good league and had two big wins over LSU and Auburn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGJyi_0ckb2SGz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BamaCentral

Notebook: Alabama Football Scoring Streak Snapped Against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the road ultimately ended at the same destination that most Alabama football fans envisioned, the path was much more bumpy than many had pictured. In the Crimson Tide's 20-14 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday night, a significant streak held by Alabama was broken. For 36-straight games, the Crimson Tide had scored 31 points or more in each and every game dating back to the program's 44-16 loss to Clemson in the 2018 CFP National Championship Game.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Center Darrian Dalcourt Exits LSU Game with Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior center Darrian Dalcourt exited the Crimson Tide's game against the LSU Tigers following his team's first offensive drive of night. Dalcourt limped off the field and was quickly hustled back to the locker room. Redshirt-senior Chris Owens replaced Dalcourt at center while sophomore Damieon George Jr. was placed a right tackle in Owens' place.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Orange Beach, AL
Sports
BamaCentral

Alabama Defense Stepped Up When Needed in Win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was one of the worst offensive performances for Alabama football under Nick Saban, but time and time again, the defense stepped up. "Our defense played as good as you can ask anyone to play," said Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. "They played lights out. They bailed us out. They did amazing. Especially in the moments where we needed it, that’s where our defense played the best."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, Alabama should have been able to put up big numbers against LSU on Saturday night. After all, LSU lost three of its last four games, had what seemed like 30 injured players, had no SEC title to play for, and Ed Orgeron is a lame duck coach. Let's not forget the Tigers were also playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the place LSU bragged and boasted being "our house" after its 45-40 win two years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 7, 2021

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats. Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats. Men's Tennis at UCF Fall Invite, Lake Nona, Fla. Volleyball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Hart
BamaCentral

5 Answers For the Enemy: LSU at Alabama

On Friday, we gave you "5 Questions for the Enemy," with Glen West of LSU Country answering what BamaCentral wanted to know heading into Saturday's LSU at Alabama game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now the tables are turned. Here's what LSU Country wanted to know, and what we told them:. 1....
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Top JUCO Forward Nick Pringle Commits to Alabama

Junior college power forward Nick Pringle has committed to Alabama, giving head coach Nate Oats his fourth recruit in the class, and his third commitment this week. Pringle placed Alabama in his top five options yesterday, and chose Alabama over Georgia, West Virginia, Wichita State, and Ole Miss. Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 220 pounds, Pringle is widely considered one of the top prospects in all of junior college.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Ncaa Tournament#Ole Miss#Alabama Soccer#Rebels
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Discusses Revenge Factor Against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two years ago inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, then-No. 3 Alabama football lost at home to then-No. 2 LSU by a margin of 46-41. It was the Crimson Tide's first loss of the season and, while it didn't completely seal the team's postseason fate, it set the table for the program's first time sitting out of the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats UAH in Exhibition 87-41

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A strong performance from the bench and a hot shooting start helped lead Alabama to a win over Alabama-Huntsville in its exhibition game, 87-41. JUCO transfer Nia Daniel led all scorers with 19 points, shooting an impressive 7-9 from the field and 3-3 from three point range. Daniel came off the bench and added 8 rebounds and a block. Daniel’s additions helped Alabama outscore UAH 37-10 in bench points.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

All Things CW: Don't Overreact to the Initial CFP Rankings

When the first College Football Playoff rankings came out in 2014, no one quite knew what to expect. It was during Week 10 of the regular season and the popular assumption was that the four teams at the top would strongly factor in determining the eventual national champion. That assumption...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

5 Questions For the Enemy: LSU at Alabama

Alabama vs. LSU is one of the games that fans of both teams look to the most each year, especially since Nick Saban won national championships at both schools. But this isn't your ordinary Tigers team. LSU has been decimated by injuries, and combined with the numerous scandals surrounding the...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy